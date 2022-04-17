0
Sports

No Ghanaian side in IFFHS top 20 African clubs

Kotoko Vs Hearts3 610x400 Hearts of Oak's Sulley Muntari tackles an opponent during a Ghana Premier League game

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

There is no Ghanaian team in the top 20 African teams as released by the International Federation for Football History and Statistics(IFFHS) from 1st April 2021 – 31th March 2022.

Egyptian giants and reigning  CAF Champions League holders Al Ahly tops IFFHS 2022 African Clubs Ranking.

Whiles  North African sides dominate the Top 20 clubs as they normally do in the African interclub competitions.

There are four clubs from Egypt , four from Algeria (4), three from Morocco (3),with two from South Africa (2)  and two from Angola (2).

Unsurprisingly these clubs in the top 20 on the African continent are the ones doing very well in African interclub competitions.

Ghanaian clubs have failed to make an impact in the African interclub competitions with most  of them being also runs and exiting at the first stage.

FULL LIST BELOW:

