‘No Juju in Black Stars camp’ – Charles Akonnor

Black Stars Coach, Charles Akonnor has refuted claims of juju (voodoo) wreaking havoc within his team.

The claims of juju disrupting team building and harmony while hindering success, have been age-long.



However, such claims haven’t gone away during the tenure of Charles Akonnor.



It is alleged that some players use ‘juju’ against each other while in camp, just to get an advantage over the other in the pecking order.



This, it is believed has scared some players to refuse national team invites to avoid being victims of these facinorous practices.



Speaking at a press conference to announce his squad for upcoming friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast, Charles Akonnor denied witnessing such happenings in camp.

“No, not at all. I engage the player's lot of times through zoom, and none of them have made mention of something like this,” he said.



“I have no idea about this (juju) in the camp,” Akonnor insisted.



Ghana is scheduled to play against Morocco on Tuesday, June 8 in Rabat before taking on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.







