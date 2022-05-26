3
Menu
Sports

No Kotoko player as Otto Addo names two local players in latest call-up

Augustine Okra And Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Bechem United winger, Augustine Okra and Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Otto Otto and his technical team have invited two local players for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Out of the many players in the Ghana Premier League, only Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United got representations in the Black Stars squad.

Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh returns to the Black Stars team while Augustine Okrah of Bechem United gets his maiden senior national team call-up.

The Black Stars will play against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before partaking in the four-nations tournament.

The 4-nation tournament which features Ghana, Japan, Chile, and Tunisia will be played as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.

Below is the full squad



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: