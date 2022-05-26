No Kotoko player as Otto Addo names two local players in latest call-up

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okra and Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Black Stars coach, Otto Otto and his technical team have invited two local players for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

Out of the many players in the Ghana Premier League, only Accra Hearts of Oak and Bechem United got representations in the Black Stars squad.



Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh returns to the Black Stars team while Augustine Okrah of Bechem United gets his maiden senior national team call-up.



The Black Stars will play against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before partaking in the four-nations tournament.



The 4-nation tournament which features Ghana, Japan, Chile, and Tunisia will be played as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.



Below is the full squad





