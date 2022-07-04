No Michael Essien as Jose Mourinho names his best XI

Michael Essien and Jose Mourinho during their days at Chelsea

Didier Drogba leads Jose Mourinho's best XI

Mourinho chooses Cech over Casillas in his best XI



Ricardo Carvalho misses out in Jose Mourinho's best XI



Former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho, has left out former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien from his best starting eleven made up of players he has managed.



With Essien out, the Portuguese manager went with former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele, former Chelsea skipper Frank Lampard, and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil in the midfield.



Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech was named in the post, along with former Inter Milan defender Maicon, former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos, former Chelsea captain John Terry, and former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in defence.



He chose a three-man attack that included former Inter Milan forward Samuel Eto'o, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, and former Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho has managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and now AS Roma, but his list is dominated by Chelsea, Madrid, and Inter players.



Mourinho worked with Michael Essien at Chelsea and Real Madrid. The manager admired the Ghanaian for his exceptional qualities, as well as his strong work ethic and determination.



Essien and Mourinho have a father-son relationship, however, he could not make the cut.



Check out Jose Mourinho's best XI posted by Goal





Jose Mourinho's best XI is absolutely legendary ???? pic.twitter.com/WHOMkEXsCK — GOAL (@goal) July 3, 2022

