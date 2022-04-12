1
No club has won the league yet - Hearts NCC chairman shades Kotoko

Elvis Hesse Herman 610x375 1 Accra Hearts of Oak's supporters chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in Kumasi

Hearts of Oak slip out of top 4 after defeat against Asante Kotoko

We are not giving up until its left with 5 matches- Elvis Hesse Herman

The chairman of the National Chapters Committee of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse, has said that the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title has not been decided yet.

Asante Kotoko beat reigning champions Hearts to extend their lead at the top of the table to 8 points between them and second-placed Bechem United.

The win also means Kotoko lead their arch-rival by 12 points on the log with 10 matches to end the season.

While many are tagging the Reds as runaway winners, Herman Hesse believes there are 30 more points left to fight for, hence, it's not over for the Hearts of Oak.

“Not at all. If you are a sports journalist you can do your quick calculations; 10 games is I think 30 points or so. So three times ten is I think 30 points and if you are fighting for 30 points, nobody has won the league and so it’s not over for Accra Hearts of Oak”, Elvis told ghanasportspage.com.

The club's supporters' chairman is optimistic that situations can change and not until it's 5 matches left, Hearts are still in the race.

“Until maybe it’s left with 5 matches to the end of the league, personally I think we are still in the competition, anything can change. We’ve got some few matches to play away and we will strategize and know how we go about it”, he concluded.

Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to Asante Kotoko on April 10, 2022.

While the Porcupines amassed the maximum points and increase their tally to 52 points to cement the top spot, the Phobians slipped out of the top to 6th with 36 points after 24 matches.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
