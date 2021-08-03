No club will represent Ghana in Africa except AshantiGold SC - CEO

Ashantigold CEO, Emmanuel Frimpong

AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Frimpong has said that they will not permit any club to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

AshantiGold defeated Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the semifinals to book a place in the final.



Their qualification guarantees them to play in the CAF Confederation Cup subject to approval from the Ghana Football Association following their late request to play in Africa.



CAF opened up for license for teams to participate in next season’s campaign with Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Asante Kotoko applying to represent Ghana in the interclub competition.



The three teams had their license approved to represent Ghana but following their elimination from the competition, it is unknown whether Ashantigold can play in Africa after reaching the final.

Hearts of Oak as winners of the Ghana Premier League have already secured qualification to the CAF Champions League thus AshantiGold can secure the CAF Confederation Cup slot.



Emmanuel Frimpong confirmed in an interview that the Ghana FA must do whatever it takes to help AshGold play in Africa since they are in the finals.



“If we don’t go for Africa then no team will. Since we are the club representing in the Confederation Cup they have to help us. We are will be ready for anything they come up with”, he told Happy FM.



AshantiGold SC will face Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.