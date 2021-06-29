'No complacency in last three games' - Hearts playmaker Botchway

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker Frederick Ansah Botchway says they are going to approach their last three games with the seriousness it deserves as they quest to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.

The attacking midfield gem played a crucial role in yesterday's Super Clash as he teed up Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who struck home for Hearts to secure all three points against Asante Kotoko.



Hearts with this win are just two wins away from clinching their 21st league title with their three remaining matches being against Ebusua Dwarfs, Liberty Professionals and West African Football Academy (WAFA).



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Botchway who is popularly referred to as the 'Third Eye' was elated with the win over their rivals but says there was more work to be done going into the last three matches.



“We played well against Kotoko and we deservedly got the three points but we need to work hard to finish the season in style. So I would not take chances and no complacency among my teammates.

“The objective is to deliver the title, I know we are close but we need to finish hard,'' he said.



When asked how influential coach Samuel Boadu has been to the team, Botchway said: "He is the master tactician and I have enjoyed playing under his system of free flowing football because it really suits my style.



“He has had a massive impact on the team and I believe he deserves all the commendation from the Hearts fans."



Hearts would face off against relegation Ebusua Dwarfs in their match-week 32 encounter slated for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.