No current Black Stars player will make 1999 Black Satellites team – Adu Tutu Skelley jabs

Former Ghana International, Adu Tutu Skelley

Ghana fail to win AFCON after 40 years

GFA sack Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach



Comoros eliminate Ghana from 2021 AFCON



Former Ghana international, Adu Tutu Skelley has claimed that none of the current Black Stars players command a place in the Black Satellites team in the FIFA U-20 tournament in 1999.



According to Adu Tutu who was capped twice by the Black Stars, the current team lacks quality players to compete hence the reason for their struggles in recent competitions.



Skelley has attributed the poor performance of the Black Stars in the past two Africa Cup of Nations competitions (2019 and 2021) to a lack of quality in the team.

“Look at our current goalkeeper, he is not good enough, he cannot be compared to Sammy Adjei and it tells you that the team lacks quality. None of the players in the current Black Stars will make the 1999 Black Satellites team because the quality in that team was extraordinary,” he told Starr FM in an interview on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Tutu Skelley was a super-sub for the Black Satellites in the 1999 U-20 World Cup, scoring a goal in the tournament which was staged in Nigeria.



Aziz Ansah, George Quaye, Abdul Rahman Issah, Awuley Quaye, Peter Ofori Quaye, George Blay, Sammy Adjei, Stephen Appiah, and Laryea Kingston are some of the players' Tutu Skelley shared the dressing room with.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.