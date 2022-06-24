6
'No decision despite discussions' - Eddie Nketiah on possible nationality switch

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nketiah happy Ghana qualified for World Cup

Nketiah signs new Arsenal deal

Nketiah assures doubters he will excel

Days after signing a new deal with Arsenal, Ghana-born Eddie Nketiah has commented on the status of his widely-reported nationality switch from England to Ghana.

In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, he stated that discussions have taken place on a possible switch but that no decisions had been made.

“There have been discussions, but nothing has been decided,” he is quoted to have said.

The development comes a month after reports emerged that he had acquired his Ghanaian passport to help him switch nationalities to play for the Black Stars.

In a post on Facebook, Football London's chief Arsenal reporter, Chris Wheatley wrote, “Eddie Nketiah is close to switching his international allegiance to Ghana after being granted a Ghanaian passport.”

Eddie Nketiah is one of the players the Ghana Football Association is hoping to have in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite playing for England’s youth sides, Nketiah has been overlooked at the senior level and has not featured for the Three Lions in any match.

In an interview in May 2021, he stated that he was open to playing for either Ghana or England.

“I am open to both playing for Ghana and obviously England. I have played for the [England] youth team so naturally, when I was much younger, they called me out to play for them.

“Being from Ghana, obviously I’m happy they have qualified to play at the World Cup. I know players like Thomas, Amartey and I am happy for them as well,” he stated.

