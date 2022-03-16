0
Menu
Sports

No event in Ghana is bigger than football – Eva Otchere

A Photo Of Ghanaian Football Fans Football fans

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former Member of GFA’s Disciplinary Committee and Lawyer, Eva Otchere speaking on GTV Sports + says Government and GFA must find a clear understanding to know each side’s obligation and boundaries even without official documents.

“The Government and the GFA must find an understanding to ensure that even if there is no document particularly governing our working relationship, we have a clear understanding that these are my obligations, these are the boundaries”.

Miss Otchere said this is to ensure economic growth in our football.

“If we had the structures in place and the parties that are key had a clear understanding that these are my obligations, this is how far I go and that is what would govern our working relationship, you can just imagine how economically viable it will be in practical terms”.

She added that football is the only social event with 8 centers where week in week out thousands of people go to pay something to have a feel of the game. Eva Otchere said no event in Ghana is bigger than football, not even Independence Day celebration.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks
Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe
Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak
Are the Black Stars players ghosts? - Songo quizzes GFA over delay of Black Stars squad release
Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again
People & Places: Revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
Asokore - Senchi residents scrape stones from newly constructed road
Related Articles: