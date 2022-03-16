No event in Ghana is bigger than football – Eva Otchere

Football fans

Former Member of GFA’s Disciplinary Committee and Lawyer, Eva Otchere speaking on GTV Sports + says Government and GFA must find a clear understanding to know each side’s obligation and boundaries even without official documents.

“The Government and the GFA must find an understanding to ensure that even if there is no document particularly governing our working relationship, we have a clear understanding that these are my obligations, these are the boundaries”.



Miss Otchere said this is to ensure economic growth in our football.

“If we had the structures in place and the parties that are key had a clear understanding that these are my obligations, this is how far I go and that is what would govern our working relationship, you can just imagine how economically viable it will be in practical terms”.



She added that football is the only social event with 8 centers where week in week out thousands of people go to pay something to have a feel of the game. Eva Otchere said no event in Ghana is bigger than football, not even Independence Day celebration.