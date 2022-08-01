0
No law stops Kotoko from using Otumfuo's image on jersey - GFA Exco member

Oduro Sarfo Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Nana Oduro Sarfo has endorsed the recently released kits of Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Premier League club ahead of the 2022/23 football season has released images of their new kit.

The home and away jerseys were designed by the kit sponsor, Errea.

The guns have been embedded with images of the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Since the release of the images, there have been argument over whether embedding images of the Asantehene conforms with laws of the game or not.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Nana Oduro Sarfo says Kotoko have not flouted any laws.

“There’s no law in Ghana that prohibits Kotoko from using Asanteman’s image on their jersey to play the Ghana Premier League,” the GFA Executive Council members told Abusua FM.

Source: footballghana.com
