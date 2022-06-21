'No one bought goals for me' – Yaw Annor responds to critics

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor

Ashantigold forward, Yaw Annor, has responded to claims that his 22 goals in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season were not legitimate.



Concerns were raised about the legitimacy of Yaw Annor's goals after Ashantigold was demoted to the Division Two League for fixing a matchday against Inter Allies in the 2020/2021 season.



Those sentiments heightened after Annor scored twice on the final day of the 2021/2022 season against Bibiani Gold Stars to surpass Asante Kotoko’s Franck Etouga to win the top scorer award with 22 goals.

Reacting to these sentiments in an interview with Akoma FM, Yaw Annor stated that he got his goals by working hard and urged Ghanaians to support their own as he believed that he is getting all these attacks because he beat Cameroon's Etouga to win the top scorer award.



“Ghanaians should rather support our own and stop reading meanings into it. No one negotiated goals for me, everyone knows my quality, and my goals are scored out of hard work.



"Also, I have experience in the GPL, so people should take that mentality out of their minds,” he told Akoma FM.



Yaw Annor has now equalled the record held by former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Ishmael Addo, who scored 22 goals to win the top scorer award in 2000.