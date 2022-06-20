No one gifted me a goal in the league – Ashgold's Yaw Annor

Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor

Yaw Annor wins GPL goal king

Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor has disclosed that he worked hard for all the goals he scored in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to become the top scorer.



Speaking on Akoma FM in Kumasi, the Ashgold attacker said he was never gifted any goal in the league but rather worked hard to accomplish his feat.



According to him, Ghanaians should be proud and support him instead of discrediting his hard-earned effort to get the goal king gong.

“Ghanaians should rather support our own and stop reading meanings into it. No one negotiated goals for me, everyone knows my quality and my goals are scored out of hard work. Also, I have experience in the GPL, so people should take that mentality out of mind,” Annor said.



The former Bechem United player also indicated he is the best player in the just-ended domestic top-flight.



“I will say I am the best player in the ended GPL. It's not because I won the goal king but one can testify by him or herself looking at my performance in our games. You will judge by yourself that I'm the best. I won 8 MVP awards and that is another factor which justifies what I'm saying.” he said.



Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.



He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.