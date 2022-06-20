0
Menu
Sports

No one gifted me a goal in the league – Ashgold's Yaw Annor

YAW ANNOR Scaled 1 1 Ashantigold winger, Yaw Annor

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yaw Annor wins GPL goal king

Frank Etouga fails to win GPL goal king award

Moro Ibrahim wins GPL assist king

Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor has disclosed that he worked hard for all the goals he scored in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season to become the top scorer.

Speaking on Akoma FM in Kumasi, the Ashgold attacker said he was never gifted any goal in the league but rather worked hard to accomplish his feat.

According to him, Ghanaians should be proud and support him instead of discrediting his hard-earned effort to get the goal king gong.

“Ghanaians should rather support our own and stop reading meanings into it. No one negotiated goals for me, everyone knows my quality and my goals are scored out of hard work. Also, I have experience in the GPL, so people should take that mentality out of mind,” Annor said.

The former Bechem United player also indicated he is the best player in the just-ended domestic top-flight.

“I will say I am the best player in the ended GPL. It's not because I won the goal king but one can testify by him or herself looking at my performance in our games. You will judge by yourself that I'm the best. I won 8 MVP awards and that is another factor which justifies what I'm saying.” he said.

Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
Related Articles: