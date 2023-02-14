No player deserves to go through my experience at Kotoko – Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan

Former goalkeeper of Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan claims no player deserves to endure his painful experience at the club.

Felix Annan who was the captain and the first-choice goalkeeper for the Porcupine Warriors, was relegated to the bench after getting married in the middle of the 2019/20 season.



Annan parted ways with Kotoko after falling out of favour with coach Maxwell Konadu to join Maryland Bobcats FC in the USA.



Although the former WAFA goalkeeper stated that he was battling issues at the club, Annan explained that his marriage was never part of the reasons he left the club.



“That question is becoming boring but I will answer the question concerning whether the coach warned me not to have my wedding. I can tell you it’s a big 200% no. He never said anything like that,” Felix Annan said.

According to him, the club gave up on him at a time he needed their support to help recover his form.



“They [Kotoko] shouldn’t repeat it because in Europe club protects players. How many times has De Gea gone through difficulties but they would never give up on him?



“I was unfortunate but I will never wish anyone goes through something like this again. It was painful,” Annan said in an interview with Angel FM.



JNA/KPE