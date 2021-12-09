No player in the Black Stars is faster than Zubeiru Ibrahim – Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal player, Zubeiru Ibrahim

King Faisal’s Zubeiru bags three goals against Kotoko

Black Stars have struggled to score goals in matches



Alhaji Grusah believes Zubeiru Ibrahim deserves Black Stars call-up



Football administrator, Alhaji Kraim Grusah believes King Faisal player, Zubeiru Ibrahim is quicker than any player in the Ghana national team.



Zubeiru Ibrahim scored a hat-trick in matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier League for King Fiasal to hand Asante Kotoko their first defeat of the season.



The Black Stars have been struggling in the goal scoring department with Coach Milovan Rajevac looking to get an antidote before the start of AFCON 2021.

Although the local players have been overlooked when it comes to call up in the Black Stars, Alhaji Grusah believes there are enough quality to beef up the national team.



“Olympics have a good striker, King Faisal have a good striker. No player in the national team now are fast like Zubeiru, I mean those who are playing,” Alhaji Grusah said.



Alhaji Grusah described Zubeiru Ibrahim as a smart player who has loads of potential .



“Watch his second goal, you will realize he is an intelligent player,” he said in an interview with TV3.