No player is guaranteed a starting role in the Super Eagles squad - Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong

Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong, issued a warning to his teammates that no player is guaranteed a starting spot ahead of their huge encounter against Ghana in Friday's Qatar 2022 World Cup first leg play-off game.

The first leg of the crucial game takes place on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the second leg four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Both teams are competing for one of the five African places in the World Cup in Qatar.



“None of us is sure on who is going to play the game with the bunch of talents in the squad,” Troost-Ekong told a press conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if I will play but whoever gets the nod from the coach will definitely get my support,” he added.



