No regrets taking Super Eagles job - Augustine Eguavoen

Augustine Eguavoen

Former Nigeria national team head coach, Augustine Eguavoen says he has no regret about taking up the job.

The gaffer after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon stepped down for a new gaffer to be appointed.



Due to limited time, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) asked the indigenous tactician to retake the job in the interim and play the playoff tie of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



In a clash against Ghana, Nigeria’s Super Eagles fell short to the Black Stars who qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup courtesy of the cruel away goal rule.



Speaking to SuperSport in an interview, Coach Augustine Eguavoen says he does not regret accepting to coach the national team.



“No regrets taking up the job. When you are called to serve the nation I could not refuse them,” he said.

According to the gaffer, he relishes another opportunity to serve in the future and would not hesitate when the chance presents itself.



“If there is still an opportunity for me, I will want to coach the Eagles again, but not at this moment, maybe later.



“If I’m called upon to lead the team again, I will definitely take up the job. I’m still one of the good coaches in the country. I can still prove a point it’s just a matter of time,” Coach Eguavoen shared.



