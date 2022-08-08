2
Menu
Sports

No salary, no pre-season - Kotoko players allegedly threaten club

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Asante Kotoko SC

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko players have reportedly refused to report for a pre-season training camp ahead of the 2022/2023 football season due to unpaid salaries and bonuses.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions were scheduled to begin their pre-season training on Monday, August 8 at the club's training ground at Adako Jachie in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi.

However, not a single player reported for training according to Kumasi-based Kessben FM as the players have demanded their salary arrears and bonuses.

The players have now decided that until they get the remaining two months' salary, they will not report to camp for the preseason training.

CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management team are set to meet the players on Tuesday, August 9 in Accra to clear all the arrears.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Related Articles: