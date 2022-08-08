No salary, no pre-season - Kotoko players allegedly threaten club

Asante Kotoko SC

Asante Kotoko players have reportedly refused to report for a pre-season training camp ahead of the 2022/2023 football season due to unpaid salaries and bonuses.

The 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League champions were scheduled to begin their pre-season training on Monday, August 8 at the club's training ground at Adako Jachie in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi.



However, not a single player reported for training according to Kumasi-based Kessben FM as the players have demanded their salary arrears and bonuses.



The players have now decided that until they get the remaining two months' salary, they will not report to camp for the preseason training.



CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management team are set to meet the players on Tuesday, August 9 in Accra to clear all the arrears.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







JE/KPE