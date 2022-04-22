No serious coach might want to work in Ghana in future – Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko wants GFA to clean football system

Ibrahim Tanko laments over poor treatment of football managers



Hearts of Oak beat Accra Lions



Technical Director of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko, has warned that no serious coach would consider working in Ghana in future if the right things are not done.



Since taking up the role as a member of the coaching staff of Accra Lions, coach Ibrahim Tanko disclosed that he has had some worst experiences at different match venues.



According to him, the Ghana Football Association must work on cleaning up the system in the Ghana Premier League.



“We want to come and coach but if you see what is happening behind the scenes in the various stadia, I don’t think any serious guy would want to come and coach in Ghana if we don’t do our things well,” Ibrahim Tanko told TV3.

He added, “I remember when we went to Eleven Wonders what we saw there was nothing to write home about. We hope that the FA will clean the system so that football will go up.”



Accra Lions suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Accra Hearts of Oak in matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



Watch video below







