No serious football country will keep Milo for five months - Sports Obama

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana end AFCON201 with just a point

Milovan Rajevac was rejected by the club he once played - Saddick Adams



Milovan Rajevac leads Ghana to a quarter-final finish at World Cup



Ace Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has called for the head of Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac after leading Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation.



Ghana finished bottom of their group with zero wins, a draw, and two defeats and thus bowed out of the competition at early stages for the first time in 15 years.



The experienced trainer led Ghana to their first-ever quarter-final appearance in the World Cup in 2010. Prior to that, he steered the Black Stars to the final of 2010 AFCON, their first since 1992.

However, his second spell with the team has been disastrous, and Sports Obama as he is commonly known took to his Facebook wall to justify why the Serbian gaffer will not last more than 124 days in any serious team.



"After leaving Ghana in 2010. Al Ahli club sacked Milovan after 5 months. Qatar sacked him after 4 months. Thailand sacked him after their first group game in Asia Cup. Algeria sacked him after just 2 games. In fact, throughout his career as a coach since 1989, no club he has coached has retained him for two years. Not even his hometown club. The same club he played for. The only place he has enjoyed his longest stay is Ghana.



NO SERIOUS FOOTBALL COUNTRY/CLUB WILL KEEP MILOVAN FOR FIVE MONTHS!" he wrote.



