No sympathy for relegation-threatened King Faisal - Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa

Medeama SC defensive midfielder, Eric Kwakwa has insisted that his outfit will not show any mercy to the relegation-threatened side, King Faisal.

The Yellow and Mauve will host Faisal at the Akoon Park in the matchday 30 games today, June 23, 2021.



And according to Kwakwa, it is sad to see King Faisal in the relegation zone but they are determined to win the game.



"It is sad to see King Faisal on the league log but this is Medeama SC and we want to win something at the end of the season so you expect us to win," he told Asempa FM.

"We have not won any trophy for some time now and we want to achieve something meaningful this season and by that, we will surely beat King Faisal to keep our target of the season," he added.



After 29 matches played, Medeama sits 4th in the league with 46 points while King Faisal sits 17th on the log with 32 points.



