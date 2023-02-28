No team can stop Aduana Stars; we will win the double this season – CEO Takyi Arhin insists

Aduana Stars players pray before a game

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin has emphasised that the team is winning the two domestic titles this season.

The club based in Dormaa has been one of the best teams in the country since the 2022/23 football campaign commenced.



Over the weekend, Aduana Stars put up a spirited performance on Sunday and beat Asante Kotoko 1-0 to advance past the Round 16 stage of the MTN FA Cup.



Speaking after the team progressed to the quarter-final stage, Takyi Arhin declared that Aduana Stars will win the double this season.



The club is targeting both the MTN FA Cup and the Ghana Premier League title.

“We’ve beaten Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, the rest have no way through us so they should forget it. When we clinch the league title with the FA Cup, whoever team we face in the FA Cup final will go to Africa if they can.



“But we are going for the double this season, no team can stop us,” Takyi Arhin declared.



Aduana Stars already have opened a five-point gap on the Ghana Premier League table.



The team has been strong and could indeed finish the season with the two trophies.