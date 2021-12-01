No vaccination, no stadium policy to kick off in 2022 - Government

Dr. Nsiah Asare, is a Presidential advisor on health

Dr. Nsiah Asare has urged football fans to take the covid-19 vaccine

He said fans without the vaccination certificate won’t access any stadium in Ghana



Fans have just a month to take the vaccination jab or forfeit going to the stadium



Presidential advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has said that the government will strictly enforce the “no vaccination no stadium policy” from January 2022.



According to Dr. Nsiah Asare, fans who have not taken their Covid-19 vaccine jab will not be allowed access to the various match venues across the country to enjoy the gamers.

This he said is part of the measures taken by the government to ensure that the Coronavirus pandemic will be eradicated from the system completely.



“I’m entreating everyone to get vaccinated this month to enable everyone go about his normal duty freely, by doing this, football fans can go to the stadium and watch their football without any restrictions because it will get to a point where people who haven’t been vaccinated can’t go to the stadium.”



"We are giving the opportunity to everyone to get vaccinated now to allow them go to the stadium and cheer their teams up,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Fox FM.



