No wonder people pick watching Mbappe, Vinicius over GPL - Obiri Boahen on league suspension

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Obiri Boahen has reacted to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League following a court injunction.

The Ghana Football Association announced on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that the league has been suspended following an interlocutory injunction by Ashantigold from the Human Rights High Court.



Speaking to Angel FM, Obiri Boahen said with such incidences, it is no surprise that Ghanaians follow foreign leagues and the players more than the local league.



Lawyer Obiri Boahen on Angel TV; “Why will people not follow Vinicius Jnr and Mbappe than our own players in the league?"



"If you play a Premier League that can be put on hold because of a Court injunction every year, who will be willing to invest their money and time in this” he added.



The GPL has been under injunction threats over the past two seasons. Tema Youth tried to seek for an injunction in 2020 after they claimed the FA had denied them promotion into the top tier by bending the rules in favour of Accra Lions.

Ebusua Dwarfs also tried seeking an injunction in 2022 after accusing the FA of unfair demotion.



Both Tema Youth and Ebusua Dwarf's efforts proved futile, but Ashantigold succeeded in placing an injunction on the league in their fight against a supposed unfair demotion.



The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Following that, the Committee demoted both clubs to the country's third-tier league and suspended other officials involved.



EE/KPE