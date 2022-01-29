Nobody has used juju on me – Mohammed Kudus reveals

Kudus Mohammed last played in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against South Africa

Kudus Mohammed clarifies 2021 AFCON absence

Ghana fails to win AFCON title after 40 years



Comoros eliminates Ghana from AFCON



Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has thrashed reports making rounds that his recurring injuries are a result of the spiritual enmity in the camp of the Ghana national team.



The Black Stars’ early exit from the ongoing tournament AFCON was attributed to a lot of reasons with the use of black magic in the team’s camp gradually taking dominance as key factor in the awful performance of the team.



The report also indicated that Mohammed Kudus has decided not to play for the Black Stars again because he has been affected by the use of juju in the camp of the national.

"On my path to recovery, it’s very disheartening with all the aspersions & allegations with inaccurate comments about my national teammates citing me from various media & blogging handles. It’s highly unfortunate but all these comments are the direct opposite of what I stand for," Mohammed Kudus said while urging Ghanaians to disregard the reports.



"I will like to use this medium to distant myself from all unfounded comments & information citing me. I humbly call on Ghanaians to please disregard & treat it with all the contempt it deserves," he noted.



The Ajax midfielder added that contrary to the reports making rounds in the media space, he has no plans of retiring from the Black Stars anytime soon and will continue to wear the national colours with pride.



"As part of the official squad, I am to blame as my teammates. But I believe in Ghana. Ghana runs through my veins. We are immersed in talent and with or without me Black Stars will come back stronger & shine again."

"Kudus Mohammed is unfazed & remains resolute in championing the course of my roots Ghana as well AFC Ajax,” Kudus said in an official statement to the press.



