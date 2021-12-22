Nobody interfered with my call ups - Milovan Rajevac claims

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has disclosed that no one interfered with his Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars provisional squad was announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat.



Prior to the announcement, there were rumours that the coach was being pressured by some authorities to increase the list to 35 in other to accommodate some players who were suggested by some officials for their personal interest.



The original squad which was announced on Tuesday was 30 which is a reduction of the 40 man squad submitted by the coach to the GFA.



However, speaking after the announcement of the call ups, the coach was asked if some authorities at the GFA interfered with his player invitation but the Serbian rebutted and defended his call ups.

“Nobody interfered in my selection this time, not the same thing was in the past. I talk to my assistants and my federation for a fruitful discussion about something. We have good communication but nobody is interfering,” Milovan Rajevac disclosed.



According to him, he would be blamed if the team fails to perform at the tournament hence his decision to take full responsibility for the call ups.



He said, “In the end I am responsible and I take my team so nobody puts pressure on me, so this squad is something I put up with my assistants.”



The Black Stars will commence their AFCON on January 9 against Morocco before going ahead to take on other Group C opponents Gabon and Comoros.