Nominees for 2021 Ghana Football Awards announced

Three Black Stars players, Andre Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Gladson Awako will headline this year’s edition of the Ghana Football Awards which comes off on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena, Accra.

The trio has been shortlisted for the prestigious Ghana Footballer of the Year Award which is the flagship category of the awards scheme.



One of the three will take over from Arsenal star Thomas Partey who emerged as the winner in the two previous editions of the awards.



This was made known during the Nominees Announcement on Wednesday, June 16, 202 on Joy Prime, Asempa FM and Adom TV.



Andre Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Gladson Awako will lead several Ghanaian players, both home and abroad as well as foreigners playing in the Ghana League who have performed well under the year in review to be celebrated for the exploits.



While the Ghana Footballer of the Year remains the flagship award, other categories such as the Homebased Football of the Year, Goal of the Year, Most Vibrant Club on Social Media and Club CEO of the Year are all likely to generate more excitement.



The Nominees Announcement, which was graced by former Blacks Star international John Paintsil, and the Head of Communications of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum as well as Felix Romark and Cleopatra Nketiah who are all members of the Awards Board were also on the show.



The Board Members expressed satisfaction at the work they have done and implored the public to support their favourite nominees in the various categories by voting massively for them to win the awards.



The Ghana Football Awards is an award show that sees a marriage of soccer, entertainment and sometimes politics as all those who matter in those fields gather under one roof to celebrate the works of Ghanaian footballers in the year under review.



It has also become a night where Ghanaian footballers scattered all over the world converge to unwind and escape from the pressures of the just-ended season.



It has been a great journey of recognizing the sacrifices of football who break their sweat not only for their respective football clubs but also for their beloved motherland, Ghana.



Find all the nominees for the various categories below:



FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR



1. Andre Ayew



2. Kudus Mohammed



3. Gladson Awako



WOMEN'S FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

1. Milot Pokua



2. Ophelia Amponsah



3. Sherifatu Sumaila



MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR



1. Annor Walker



2. Karim Zito



3. Samuel Boadu



WOMEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR



1. Mercy Tagoe



2. Edna Quagraine



ODARTEY LAMPTEY FUTURE STAR AWARD



1. Kudus Mohammed



2. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku



3. Kamaldeen Sulemana



GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR



1. Razak Abalora

2. Richard Ofori



3. Danlad Ibrahim



HOME-BASED FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR



1. Augustine Boakye



2. Samuel Ashie Quaye



3. Diawisie Taylor



4. Ismail Ganiyu



5. Gladson Awako



6. Ibrahim Salifu



7. Fabio Gama



GOAL OF THE YEAR



1. Nasiru Moro (Legon Cities v Ashanti Gold)



2. Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies v Hearts of Oak)



3. Fatawu Issahaku (Ghana v Tanzania)



4. Andre Ayew (Ghana v Sudan)



5. Gladson Awako (Great Olympics v Hearts of Oak)

6. Sandra Owusu Ansah ( Supreme Ladies v Kumasi Sports Academy)



7. Janet Ayieyam ( Thunder Queens v Police ladies )



BEST GHANAIAN CLUB CEO



1. Nana Yaw Amponsah (Asante Kotoko )



2. Elloeny Amande (Karela United)



3. Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye (Berry Ladies)



MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR



1. Great Olympics



2. Asante Kotoko



3. Hearts of Oak



4. Black Satellite



FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR



1. Hassacas Ladies



2. Berry Ladies



3. Ampem Dakoa Ladies



BEST AFRICAN INTERNATIONAL

1. Rayid Mahrez (Leicester City)



2. Edouard Mendy ( Chelsea )



3. Franck Kessie ( AC Milan )



MOST VIBRANT CLUB ON SOCIAL MEDIA



Dreams FC



Inter Allies



Asante Kotoko



Hearts Of Oak



Great Olympics



Legon Cities



Berry Ladies



Ridge City



Other honorary awards that will be awarded on the awards night include:



PLAYER OF THE DECADE AWARD



LIVING LEGEND AWARD



THUMPS UP AWARD