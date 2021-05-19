Non-Binary: Demi Lovato change her pronouns to they/them - See wetin e mean

Demi Lovato na non-binary

Demi Lovato na non-binary and dey change dia pronoun from she/her to they/them, di singer tell her fans.

Non-binary na pipo wey no dey identiy dem sef as man or woman, and dem no dey behave according to any rules of either of di two sex too.



"Today na di day wey I happy no be small to share more of my life wit all of you," Demi, wey be 28 years write for Twitter.



"I dey proud to let you know say I identify as non-binary and go officially change my pronouns to they/them from now on."



Demi tok say dem come to understand dia gender identity afta spending time to do "healing and reflective work" since last year.



To use they/them as pronouns "na best way to represent how I feel for my gender expression," di Sorry (Not Sorry) singer add.

Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward ???? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Di singer say dem still dey learn about dem sef and no consider demsef "expert or tok-tok pesin" for di mata.Dem say dem go speak to oda non-binary pipo for one video series about gender identity."I dey do dis for pipo wey neva fit share who dem true-true be wit dia loved ones," Dem tok."Abeg continie to live your truth and know say I dey send plenty love go your side."

Many fans say dem dey "proud" of Demi announcement, and some say Demi na "role model."



Dis announcement dey come afta Demi announce for March say dem be pansexual - dis na wen pesin dey attracted to oda pipo no mata dia gender.



Throughout dia career, Demi be big supporter of LGBT rights.



Demi and Nick Jonas, bin cancel tour dates for two US states Raleigh and Charlotte for 2016 after one anti-LGBT bill wey dem pass for North Carolina.



