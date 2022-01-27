None of the current Black Stars players will make Hearts, Kotoko starting teams of 20 years ago - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has stated that current Black Stars players would not make starting teams of Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko twenty years ago.



His comments come after Ghana recorded their worst performance at the 2021 AFCON.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.



Kyei Mensah-Bonsu who was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 27, 2022, expressed disappointment in the players at the AFCON 2021.



"Current Black Stars players might not get a place on the bench of Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko or RTU twenty years ago," he said.



Milovan Rajevac who led the Black Stars at their recent campaign has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.