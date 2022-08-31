Normalization Committee lied to take me out of GFA Presidential race - Osei Palmer claims

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer'

Tema Youth Owner, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has claimed that the vetting committee of the Normalization Committee peddled falsehood about him owing the Ghana Football Association in their strategic attempts to disqualify him from the 2019 Presidential elections.

Palmer was disqualified by the Frank Davies-led vetting Committee for allegedly refusing to pay the 10% mandatory fee on Joseph Paintsil's transfer to Genk and not apologizing for his comments that Ghana failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup due to the government’s decision to withdraw unclassified payments from the GFA's budget.



However, Palmer has said that he was not owing the GFA at the time he was disqualified from the elections by the vetting committee of the Normalization Committee and will prove that in the coming days.



“That 10% that they say I owe is a palpable falsehood. They did that to take me out of the political race. I don’t owe the GFA. They told Ghanaians those lies about me to paint me bad and the truth will come out.



"I’ll prove to you how the Normalisation Committee lied about it and this administration is continuing. They knew I was leading the race,” Palmer said in an interview with Onua TV.

