North London is red - Thomas Partey declares after scoring in Arsenal's win over Spurs

Thomas Partey in celebration mood

Thomas Partey after helping Arsenal beat bitter rivals Spurs in the North London Derby on Saturday afternoon, has declared that North London is red.

Fans of both clubs consider the other to be their main rivals, and the derby is considered by many to be one of the most famous and fiercest derbies in the world.



The midfielder for the Black Stars scored from outside the box with a stunning strike into the top right corner.



This was his first league goal for Arsenal FC in the 2022–23 English Premier League season.

After the game, the 29-year-old took to Facebook to post pictures from the game with the caption: "North London is red"



The 29-year-old has played five games in the league this season.



