Not playing at the World Cup still hurts me – Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston has disclosed that he still struggles to understand how he never played at any FIFA World Cup tournament.

Despite playing in all the qualifying matches for the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments, Laryea Kingston was never included in the final squad for the tournaments.



Years after calling time on his career, the player has stated that he is still pained about his inability to play at the biggest football showpiece.



“Not going to the World Cup, 2006, 2010 for me is still a tough moment for me when I think about it or when I start talking about it,” Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sports in an interview.



“Because in 2006, I played every game, every qualifier, every friendly game, every game throughout the 2006 qualification, I was part of it but I couldn’t make it.



“In 2010, it was the same, I played every single game so last game to go to the World Cup, I was asked to go home.”



Following his retirement from football, Laryea Kingston has been building up his credentials as a coach and a football pundit.

