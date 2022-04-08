Not playing for Real Madrid is my biggest regret in football - Dan Owusu

Dan Owusu

Former Ghana star Dan Owusu says that his biggest regret in his footballing career is that he never had the chance to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Dan Owusu was regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation on the local scene but almost all of his football was played locally.



He formed a lethal striking partnership with the late Kofi Owusu for the Black Stars in the 1970s.



As a Real Madrid fan, the former Ghana great says that he is at pains that he never played for Real Madrid when he was a footballer.



Dan Owusu won the Ghana League's top scorer award on three different occasions during his heydays.

He never travelled outside Ghana as was the case in the 1970s and featured prominently for Bofoakwa Tano, BA United and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



“One of my biggest regrets in football was not being able to play for Real Madrid. In fact, I was one of the most prolific strikers in the country in my heydays but it is unfortunate I didn’t get the opportunity to go professional



“I have been a Real Madrid supporter for over 40-years and not playing for them as a player is something I regret most,” he told Bryt FM.