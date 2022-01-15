Nothing went wrong against Gabon - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has reacted to the Black Stars stalemate against Gabon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

The Black Stars conceded in the 89th minute to draw with the Panthers in a match Ghana needed to win to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage.



Captain Andre Ayew led by example by scoring a stunning opening goal for the Black Stars.



His 10th goal at the AFCON looked to have secured three points for Black Stars, but Jim Allevinah struck from close range late on.

Andre Ayew put Ghana in front midway through the first half but his strike was cancelled out by Gabon sub-Jim Allevinah's 88th-minute equaliser.



Quizzed what went wrong for Ghana, he said, "Nothing went wrong, it was the opponent"



Ghana will have to beat Comoros at all costs to progress to the next stage of the tournament.