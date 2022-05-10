0
Notion that CAF is banning all Ghana stadia is false – Mustapha Ussif

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture, Mustapha Ussif has rubbished claims that CAF is banning all stadia in Ghana.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, he said the notion is false and must be disregarded.

“CAF is not banning Ghana from all its stadia. The notion out there is false

“CAF has given us time to fix few things with Baba Yara stadia for full approval because we got temporary permission to play there during the Ghana- Nigeria game,” Mustapha Ussif shared.

He continued, “We have a facility to host the AFCON qualifiers.”

Ghana will begin the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON on June 1, 2022. It will be a game against Madagascar that should be staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium if things go according to plan.

The Black Stars are aiming to win that game to amass the three crucial points for a good start to the AFCON qualifiers.

