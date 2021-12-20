Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper provides injury update on Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei Tutu

Nottingham Forest coach, Steve Cooper

Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper has provided an injury update on Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu after picking up a fresh injury against Hull City.

The enterprising defender suffered yet another injury setback during the Nottingham Forest Championship game against Hull City on Saturday.



The on-loan Arsenal right-back was replaced in the 40th minute after picking up a knock with a contact injury.



The 23-year-old made his return from a hamstring injury, playing 89 minutes against Swansea City after almost four months out of action.



Over the weekend, he started his first home game since August as Nottingham Forest inflicted a 2-1 win over Hull City on home.



But unfortunately for the Ghanaian defender, he had to make way for Alex Mighten due to injury.



Giving an update on Osei-Tutu’s injury, the former Swansea trainer said, "They are a bit sore. They are contact injuries, so we won't know for a day or two the extent of them.

"My hope is they are just bangs and will just take a few days to get over.



"If it's anything more serious than that, then we'll find out - but that's where my hope lies"



“Jordi played on for 10 minutes or so. It was a real pity because he started well, looked like a real threat, and had some exciting moments. You could see the crowd getting off their feet behind him.



"He just needs some luck. He's such a lovely kid. Fingers crossed for him.”



He will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury in the coming days.



Meanwhile, some supporters of the club want Steve Cooper to augment the squad in the January transfer window due to Osei-Tutu’s recurring injuries.