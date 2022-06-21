Nsoatreman FC beat Tamale City 2-1 to qualify for Ghana Premier League

Nsoatreman FC after earning GPL qualification

Bono Region-based Nsoatreman FC will play in the Ghana Premier League next season after defeating Tamale City by 2-1 in the Division One League zone one play-off match at the Accra Sport Stadium.



Nsoatreman FC had to dig deep to get the win over Tamale City as the game lasted for 120 minutes after the regulation time.



The first half ended goalless as both sides hopped and puffed in search of the opener.



The breakthrough came in the second half when Samuel Ofori found the back of the net for Nsoatreman FC to give them the lead in the 59th minute.

Tamale City levelled up in the 65th minute when Bismark Asare scored via a penalty after one of their men was dropped in the box.



Eight minutes into extra time, Charles Asante grabbed what was the winner for Nsoatreman in the game.



Nsoatreman held on to their lead in extra time till the final whistle as they won the match by 2-1.



The Division One League for Zone One had to settle on a playoff as both Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC accumulated 71 points and had an equal head-to-head of 1-0 in their respective home matches.



