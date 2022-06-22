Nsoatreman FC fans throng streets to jubilate promotion to Ghana Premier League

Nsoatreman Fans

Nsoatreman FC to play in GPL next season

Three GPL clubs relegated



Asante Kotoko win GPL title



Fans of Nsoatreman FC took to the streets to celebrate their team’s promotion to the Ghana Premier League after their win following the playoffs on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.



The people of Nsuatre could not hold their joy after Nsuatreman FC defeated Tamale City 2-1 in extra time to secure their first ever promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Nsoatreman FC had to dig deep to get the win over Tamale City as the game lasted for 120 minutes after the regulation time.



The first half ended goalless as both sides hopped and puffed in search of the opener. The breakthrough came in the second half when Samuel Ofori found the back of the net for Nsoatreman FC to give them the lead in the 59th minute.



Tamale City levelled up in the 65th minute when Bismark Asare scored via a penalty after one of their men was dropped in the box.



Eight minutes into extra time, Charles Asante grabbed what was the winner for Nsoatreman in the game. Nsoatreman held on to their lead in extra time till the final whistle as they won the match by 2-1.

The Division One League for Zone One had to settle on a playoff as both Nsoatreman FC and Tamale City FC accumulated 71 points and had an equal head-to-head of 1-0 in their respective home matches.





Nsoatreman FC supporters celebrating Ghana Premier League qualification back home.. pic.twitter.com/ivy7PO73t1 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) June 21, 2022

The entire community of Nsoatre are jubilating after Nsoatreman FC gain promotion to the Ghana premier league for the first time in history after beating Tamale city by 2 goals to 1 in their play-off game at Accra sports stadium. pic.twitter.com/gNLSSPmqHk — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) June 21, 2022

Welcome nsoatreman fc pic.twitter.com/HtwkgUwMnD — Isaac K Bennieh Ak-0008259 (@IsaacBennieh) June 21, 2022

The supporters of Nsoatreman FC are doing To and Fro, To and Fro after Nsoatreman FC defeated Tamale city by 2 goals to 1 to gain promotion to the Ghana premier league. Wow ???????????????? what a celebration pic.twitter.com/jYqE7izJ5N — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) June 21, 2022

Nsoatreman FC supporters leaving the Independence Square in Accra to Sunyani after defeating Tamale City 2-1 to qualify to Ghana Premier League. pic.twitter.com/I9hXxQOZPR — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (ASHES) (@ashesgyamera) June 21, 2022

Full time!



Nsoatreman 2-1 Tamale City. Baffour Awuah's men have sealed qualification to the Premier League.



This is what it means to them. pic.twitter.com/2KRpjURb2z — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) June 21, 2022

This is the current state of Nsoatre as the fans can't control their happiness after Nsoatreman FC qualified to the Ghana premier league pic.twitter.com/FgyaR2tDFo — Samuel Agyiri (@Agyiri14Samuel) June 21, 2022

JNA/FNOQ