Nsoatreman FC planning to strengthen squad for debut Ghana Premier League season

Nsoatreman FC XI DOL Zone One Players of Nsoatreman FC

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Nsoatreman FC has planned to strengthen its squad for next season, this is according to Technical Adviser Kobina Amissah.

The club on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, defeated Tamale FC 2-1 after extra time to secure promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Speaking to Original FC in an interview, a delighted Kobina Amissah has applauded the fighting spirit of Nsoatreman FC.

“I congratulate the entire technical team and playing body for fighting hard for Nsoatreman fc to qualify to the Ghana premier league

“We fight very hard yesterday to qualify the game was tough Tamale City FC was fantastic yesterday they played a good football but we were tactically good on the day,” Coach Kobina Amissah shared.

According to the club's Technical Adviser, some top players will be signed to bolster the squad of the team before next season starts.

“We have spotted good matured talented footballers in the division one and we will fight hard to get some of them to strengthen our team for the Ghana premier league,” Coach Kobina Amissah added.

 

Source: footballghana.com
