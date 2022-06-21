Nsoatreman FC wants fair officiating against Tamale City 

Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC Chief Executive Officer Kwame Baah has appealed to officiating officials for the game to ensure the game is free and fair.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate this important clash between the two teams from the DOL Zone One.



The two teams finished on top of Zone One with the same points, goal difference and head-to-head thus a playoff needed to separate the two teams.



Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Nsoatreman CEO said, “We are well prepared and pleading to get fair officiating in this game”



“We have all incurred a lot of cost this season and we will appeal for a fair game to ensure only the best team qualifies”.



He added that the team is very motivated to win the game.

“We are more than motivated ahead of this game. In the history of the Division One League we had 71 points this season”.



