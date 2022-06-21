0
Menu
Sports

Nsoatreman FC wants fair officiating against Tamale City 

Nsoatreman FC 1 Nsoatreman FC

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nsoatreman FC Chief Executive Officer Kwame Baah has appealed to officiating officials for the game to ensure the game is free and fair.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate this important clash between the two teams from the DOL Zone One.

The two teams finished on top of Zone One with the same points, goal difference and head-to-head thus a playoff needed to separate the two teams.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Nsoatreman CEO said, “We are well prepared and pleading to get fair officiating in this game”

“We have all incurred a lot of cost this season and we will appeal for a fair game to ensure only the best team qualifies”.

He added that the team is very motivated to win the game.

“We are more than motivated ahead of this game. In the history of the Division One League we had 71 points this season”.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Related Articles: