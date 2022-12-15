Nsoatreman FC will avoid home defeat for the rest of the season – Gargo

Nsoatreman FC

Mohammed Gargo, Head Coach for Nsoatreman FC has charged his team to make their home grounds [Nana Kronmansan Park] a fortress following an outstanding record at home.

The newly promoted side has amassed more points this season on home soil in the Ghana Premier League.



Mohammed Gargo was appointed Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC in July this year from Coach Boniface Ayipah who was unable to lead his side after they qualified for topflight football due to his ineligibility to coach in the top flight.



Gargo in his playing days was a member of the Ghana U-17 squad who won the gold medal at the FIFA U-17 World Championship in Italy in 1991 as well as the bronze medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.



Nsoatreman FC after eight games have managed to accumulate 13 points out of 24 available, winning all four of their home games drawing once, and losing three times.

Gargo sharing his views on the team’s current streak of wins on home soil said “This is what we’re trying to do, this is what the place looks like. It is a very nice and beautiful small stadium.



“Playing there is good, pertaining to all the investments that have been put into it over the years, we just have to try to make amends by winning probably all our home matches. That I think will help us to survive and survive well”.



Gargo’s side currently sits 7th on the league table and faces 2020/21 Premier League Champions Accra Hearts of Oak in their next outing which is set to take place on the 20th of this month at the Nana Kronmansah Park.