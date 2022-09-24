0
Nsobila scores goal of the season contender as Accra Lions pip Tamale City

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Dominic Nsobila's scintillating strike for Accra Lions was enough to secure maximum points as they edged Tamale City in week three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

It was the second successive win for Accra Lions, who have now amassed six points from three matches, while Tamale City is yet to record a point this season.

Accra Lions were very dominant in possession at the start of the game and deservedly took the lead in the 10th minute.

Nsobila's thunderbolt strike outside the penalty area was too ferocious for Tamale City goalkeeper Cisse Tijani as the ball flew past him with speed and precision into the top corner.

Tamale City, after going a goal down, responded well with a few attempts on target, which were easily dealt with by Accra Lions goalkeeper Andrews Owusu.

It was an exciting game to watch, with excellent passing from both past the half-hour mark, but Tamale City was more dangerous in attack.

Tamale City finished the first half as the much stronger side and had the ball at the back of the net through Isaac Mensah, but his goal was adjudged offside.

Tamale City made a solid start to the second half and we were on the front foot as they searched for the equalizer.

Andrews Owusu nearly gave away his side's lead as he tried some dribbling antics which failed to come off, but Tamale City striker Abega Ofosu couldn't capitalize.

Accra Lions, who often play on the front foot, was left to do more of the defending in the second half, but they executed their defensive plans very well, curtailing the attack of the away side.

Tamale City huffed and puffed for the equalizer, especially in the second half of added time, but Accra Lions held on to secure all three points.

Source: GNA
