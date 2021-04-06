Nude photoshoot in Dubai: Police arrest women as dia outdoor naked video footage go viral

Public debauchery dey carry sentence of up to six months in prison and 5,000 dirham fine (£981)

One group of women don chop arrest for Dubai ontop accuse of public debauchery- wey be behaviour wey no dey socially unacceptable afta dia outdoor nude photoshoot.

Video footage wey surface online on Saturday show one group of naked women dey take photo for one balcony.



Eleven Ukrainian women dey among those wey dem detain, di Ukrainian consulate tell BBC. Dem also detain one Russian, according to one Russian media.



Public debauchery dey carry sentence of up to six months in prison and 5,000 dirham fine (£981).



Many of di UAE law dey based on Sharia law, and pipo don land prison in di past for public displays of affection and homosexual relationships.



Like a dozen women na im dey di picture on di balcony for di Marina district of Dubai.

Di Ukrainian consulate say dem go visit di women on Tuesday.



Reports for Russian media bin say dem arrest eight Russian women but authorities don later deny am, but Ria news agency quote officials dey say one Russian wey organise di shoot don dey arrested.



He dey face up to 18 months in prison, di agency tok.



Police for Dubai warn say anybody wey publish pornographic material or any material wey "no follow public morals" dey face imprisonment and a fine.



"Such unacceptable behaviours no reflect di values and ethics of Emirati society," one police statement tok.

Any pesin wey live in or visit di UAE dey subject to di laws: exceptions no dey for tourists.



E bin get a few high-profile cases of tourists wey dem don arrest before as dem dey holiday for Dubai.



For 2017, one British woman bin dey sentenced to one year in prison for having consensual sex wit a man wey she no dey married to. Di relationship come to light wen di woman report am to di authorities for sending her threatening messages.



