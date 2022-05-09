Number 12: Kwesi Nyantakyi wants Anas to testify in court

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw

Embattled former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has petitioned the Supreme Court to deny the motion for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to testify in-camera.



Kwesi Nyantakyi wants the Supreme Court to quash the ruling from the Accra High Court which allows Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the principal witness of the case between him and the republic.



According to the former FIFA Executive Council Member, the Accra High Court didn't follow due process when they accepted the application filed by the Republic requesting an in-camera hearing of Anas.

“It is evident from applicant’s lawyer’s objections to how the High Court’s discretion was invoked for a dispensation that the reasons for which the prosecution made the prayer were not clear,” a section of the application said.



“This is put beyond doubt by Applicant’s lawyer’s submission which is captured in the record as follows;



“…this will have the opportunity to let us know why he wants to testify on camera. (sic)”



“Applicant’s lawyer preceded the reason above stated by the submission that; “…it is proper he comes formally, file a motion and support with an affidavit why his witness wants to testify in camera….”



“The High Court ignored Applicant’s lawyer’s objection to the prosecution’s prayer for its witness to testify in camera and proceeded to deliver itself of the decision which is the subject of the application before the Court,” A JoyNews report read.

Kwesi Nyantakyi appeared before the Accra High Court in March 2021 and was slapped with three different charges by the Attorney General’s office.



They include conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud, and corruption by a public officer.



