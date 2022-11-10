Number 12: The law can ‘only’ identify Anas by 'name and face' – Maurice Ampaw

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw says it will be “unfair” if celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is allowed to wear his iconic mask in court to testify in the case of the Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi & Another.

To him, the move will go in contradiction to the law after insisting that the law only identifies persons by “name and face”.



“Imagine being in court and I disguised myself as Anas in a mask to testify on his behalf,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM's morning show, Ghana Montie.



Adding that, “There is a principle in law that says justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.”



Court ruling

The court presided over by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is reported to have ruled that, the order of High Court 2, Criminal Division, Accra granting a dispensation to Anas Aremeyaw Anas to testify in camera as a prosecution witness in the criminal case entitled Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi & Another was made without the requisite legal basis.



According to the ruling, the ace investigative Journalist has to appear in court without his trade mark mask.



Anas’ lawyer claims



Cromwell Gray LLP, Solicitors for Anas Aremeyaw Anas have debunked the reportage indicating that their client, "Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team, will continue to wear the iconic face beads as a symbol of impartial anonymity in investigative journalism and to highlight the extreme risks in that line of duty."