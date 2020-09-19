Number 12 exposé: Eddie Doku, Kofi Manu charged by Ghana FA for breach of code of ethics

Eddie Doku took a sum of money in the documentary to aid a shady deal

Former Ghana FA Executive Council member Nii Komiete Duku and football administrator Kofi Manu have been charged by the GFA prosecutor for breaching the GFA Code of Ethics Article 25(1), 2009.

The duo was implicated in the investigative documentary titled "Number 12" by Tiger Eye PI on corruption in Ghana football.



A statement released by the Ghana FA on the two officials read "both are expected to both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat on or before 4:00pm or through dc@ghanafa.org.



"They may however choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.

"Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.



Meanwhile the GFA Prosecutor will send charge sheets to other individuals who were implicated in the investigative documentary".



