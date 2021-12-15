Number one my foot - Kotoko chief pooh-poohs Daniel Laryea credentials after AFCON selection

Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi is an official of Kotoko

King Faisal defeat Kotoko 3-2 in GPL

Kotoko petitions GFA over referee performance against King Faisal



Daniel Laryea selected for AFCON 2021



Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the Administrative and Operations Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has descended on Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, making some wild allegations against him.



Dasoberi in a social media post, pooh-poohed claims that Daniel Laryea is Ghana’s best referee after he was selected for the 2021 CAF Champions League.



“Number one my foot. The two most corrupt and manipulated guys are Daniel and J. Nunoo”, he posted on Facebook.



Dasoberi’s rant comes in the awake of commendations for Daniel Laryea after he was selected for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Daniel Laryea is the only Ghanaian referee among 64 match officials who have been invited to decide matches in the AFCON.



It will be his second tournament after making an appearance at the 2019 AFCON in.



Dasoberi’s anger could be due to the recent victory chalked by Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Julian Nunoo and Daniel Laryea were the centre referee and fourth official respectively during Kotoko’s 2-3 defeat to King Faisal in matchday six of the Ghana Premier League.



A penalty call for Kotoko was reversed after Julian Nunoo consulted his senior colleague Daniel Laryea.



