Nunoo-Mensah, Baah-Nuakoh, 9 others named on Marketing and Sponsorship Committee

Ben Nunoo-Mensah

The Local Organising Committee of Accra 2023 African Games has named Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah as the chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee.

Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh, a former Asante Kotoko management member and the sustainability manager of GNPC, will serve as the Vice-chairman of the committee.



Mr. Reginald D. Laryea – Chairman



Mr. Reks Brobby – Vice Chairman



Mr. David Antwi Ofori – Member



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah – Member



Dr. Kwame Amoah Baah-Nuakoh – Member

Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari – Member



Ms. Benny Bonsu – Member



Mr. Senyo Hosi – Member



Mr. Gabriel Appiah – Member



Ghana Table Tennis Association representative – Member



Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi – Member