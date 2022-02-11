Nyaho-Tamakloe reveals conversation with President Kufuor before becoming GFA President

Nyaho Tamakloe appointed as GFA boss

Ex-Ghana Football Association(GFA) chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has opened up on a conversation he had with former Ghana president, John Agyekum Kufuor he accepted the role of GFA chairman.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe revealed that Kufuor in the conversation, told him he is the right man to handle association which experiencing difficult times.



Despite trusting the current Hearts of Oak board member for the job, Nyaho-Tamkloe said Kufuor warned him not to play his 'old trick' - being Hearts of Oak bias.



He also demanded for a free hand which he said was absolutely guaranteed by Kuffour.

"I remember before president Kufuor appointed me into that position, he told me that where he is sending me is not an easy place but he knows i can do it. I remember he said to me that 'Nyaho don't go and play your old trick' and i said Kofi what tricks are you talking about? It was in Cape Coast, by then we were having a party congress there. Then he laughed and said 'don't go and favour Accra Hearts of Oak' and I said 'Kofi I promise you I'll never behave that way and I hope you will give me a free hand to run this particular outfit' and he promised me he will. And I must say it here and I have said it on various platforms, Kuffour never interfered with my work at the FA," he revealed on GTV Sports Plus.



Nyaho Tamakloe continued by acknowledging the then Sports Minister, late Kojo Baah-Wiredu, who he said was hard working and made the work easier.



"And I think one interesting thing that happened was that I had a very very hard working minister, late Kojo Baah Wiredu. So I was discussing issues with him openly because we were quite good friends," he added.



Nyaho Tamakloe was appointed as Ghana Football Association president in 2004. He held the role for a year before Kwesi Nyantakyi took over.



