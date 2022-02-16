Nyantakyi's woes started when he appointed Saanie Daara, others - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the head of Sports for Despite Media

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the head of Sports for Despite Media has suggested the woes of former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi begun when he made changes to the personnel he was working with.



Kwaku Yeboah who confessed to being Nyantakyi’s biggest critic admitted on Peace FM that Nyantakyi got off to a bright start as GFA President.



His strong start was however toppled by the recruitment of certain individuals like Ibrahim Saanie Daara who replaced Randy Abbey as Director of Communications for the FA.



Aside the change in personnel, Kwaku Yeboah observed that Kwasi Nyantakyi altered his leadership style and adopted a more intolerance approach.

“I was the number one critic of Nyantakyi but Nyantakyi’s issues started after his second term. But with Kurt is collapsing football in his first term. Nyantakyi did not start this way. It was at the latter stages when he recruited Saanie Daara and others and decided not to listen to others that his woes started. Nyantakyi started very well. Just two years into your administration and the national team and league are in trouble. It’s not good,” he said.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah’s fury was triggered by a strange incident where a player who has been banned by the Ghana Football Association was granted permission to play for Nigerien side Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale in a CAF Confederation Cup.



Hasmin Musah was part of the Inter Allies team which placed under the surveillance after allegedly engaging in match fixing.



“Following the review of the match video, match reports and information received by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) so far, the entire playing body and team officials of AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC who featured in the Matchday 34 Ghana Premier League game played in Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021 have been placed under sporting investigation,” the Ghana FA said in a statement six months ago.



“The General Public and all Stakeholders are to note that until investigations are over, the Ghana Football Association will not approve the issuance of any International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and Introductory letter to any Embassy for visas for any of the persons under investigation,” a GFA statement said.